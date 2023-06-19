U.S FDA gives nod for Zydus’ copy of acne drug

June 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Zydus Lifesciences has received the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA) for Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 55 mg, 65 mg, and 115 mg,

The product is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe acne in those above 12 years of age. It will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, Zydus said on Monday. Minocycline Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP, in the approved strengths, had an annual sales of $0.7 million in the United States, the company said citing IQVIA MAT April 2023 numbers.

