ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA gives nod for Granules’ copy of Venlafaxine ER capsules

May 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved drugmaker Granules India’s abbreviated new drug application for Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release capsules USP, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg.

Bioequivalent to Upjohn US 2 LLC’s Effexor XR Extended-Release capsules, the reference listed drug, the product is indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder.

The current annual U.S. market for Venlafaxine ER Capsules is about $153 million, Granules said citing MAT March 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US