U.S. FDA gives nod for Granules’ copy of Venlafaxine ER capsules

May 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved drugmaker Granules India’s abbreviated new drug application for Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release capsules USP, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg.

Bioequivalent to Upjohn US 2 LLC’s Effexor XR Extended-Release capsules, the reference listed drug, the product is indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder.

The current annual U.S. market for Venlafaxine ER Capsules is about $153 million, Granules said citing MAT March 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers.