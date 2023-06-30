U.S. FDA completes inspection of Granules unit in Vizag

June 30, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has completed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection.

“The Unit IV facility located in Visakhapatnam has successfully completed the U.S. FDA’s pre-approval inspection and GMP audit from June 26-30 with zero [Form 483] observations,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. Granules shares closed 0.92% lower at ₹.297.50 each on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.