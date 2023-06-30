ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA completes inspection of Granules unit in Vizag

June 30, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has completed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection.

“The Unit IV facility located in Visakhapatnam has successfully completed the U.S. FDA’s pre-approval inspection and GMP audit from June 26-30 with zero [Form 483] observations,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. Granules shares closed 0.92% lower at ₹.297.50 each on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US