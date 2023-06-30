HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA completes inspection of Granules unit in Vizag

June 30, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has completed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection.

“The Unit IV facility located in Visakhapatnam has successfully completed the U.S. FDA’s pre-approval inspection and GMP audit from June 26-30 with zero [Form 483] observations,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. Granules shares closed 0.92% lower at ₹.297.50 each on the BSE.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.