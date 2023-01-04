HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA closes inspection at Gland Pharma facility

January 04, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Gland Pharma facility in Dundigal, near Hyderabad, has received establishment inspection report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Product Evaluation and Quality Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The issue of the report indicates closure of the inspection conducted in August 2022, the company said in a filing with the stock exchange on Wednesday. It was a pre-market inspection covering U.S. FDA’s quality system/current good manufacturing practice regulations for medical devices. The company had received one observation on Form 483, after the inspection, with respect to abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed for the product to be manufactured at the facility.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.