U.S. FDA closes inspection at Gland Pharma facility

January 04, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Gland Pharma facility in Dundigal, near Hyderabad, has received establishment inspection report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Product Evaluation and Quality Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The issue of the report indicates closure of the inspection conducted in August 2022, the company said in a filing with the stock exchange on Wednesday. It was a pre-market inspection covering U.S. FDA’s quality system/current good manufacturing practice regulations for medical devices. The company had received one observation on Form 483, after the inspection, with respect to abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed for the product to be manufactured at the facility.