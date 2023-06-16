U.S. FDA approves Natco’s copy of colorectal cancer drug

June 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Natco Pharma’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets has received the final approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

The product is a generic for Lonsurf, which is indicated primarily for treatment of colorectal cancer. Lonsurf is sold in the U.S. by Taiho Oncology Inc.

Natco believes it is one of the first-to-file for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of the launch. Lonsurf had generated an annual sales of $211 million in the U.S. during the 12 months ended December 2022, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker on Friday said, citing IQVIA data. Natco shares closed 1.57% lower at ₹629.55 on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.