U.S. FDA approves Natco’s copy of colorectal cancer drug

June 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Natco Pharma’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets has received the final approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

The product is a generic for Lonsurf, which is indicated primarily for treatment of colorectal cancer. Lonsurf is sold in the U.S. by Taiho Oncology Inc.

Natco believes it is one of the first-to-file for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of the launch. Lonsurf had generated an annual sales of $211 million in the U.S. during the 12 months ended December 2022, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker on Friday said, citing IQVIA data. Natco shares closed 1.57% lower at ₹629.55 on the BSE.

