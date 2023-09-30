HamberMenu
U.S. FDA approves Granules’ copy of hypertension drug  

September 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 50 mg/12.5 mg, 100 mg/12.5 mg, and 100 mg/25 mg.

The approved product will be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Hyzaar Tablets of Organon LLC, indicated for treatment of hypertension (to lower blood pressure) and to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy.

The annual U.S. market for Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets is around $73 million, the company said on Saturday citing MAT Jul 2023 numbers of IQVIA/IMS Health.

