U.S. FDA approves Aurobindo arm’s cancer drug copy

January 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has received the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to manufacture and market Azacitidine for injection, 100 mg single-dose vial.

Bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Vidaza for injection, 100 mg single-dose vial, the product is expected to be introduced by this month, the company said on Wednesday.

The approved product, indicated for treatment of certain types of cancer, has an estimated market size of about $46 million for the 12 months ending November 2022, Aurobindo said, citing IQVIA numbers. This is the 153rd abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), including 10 tentative approvals received, out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products, it said.

