U.S. envoy stresses on cybersecurity

Consul General David J. Ranz, U.S. Consulate General, Mumbai, stressed the importance of cybersecurity in the digital world. He was speaking at an international webinar on cybersecurity organised by the U.S. India Importers’ Council (USIIC) under the aegis of U.S. Commercial Service.

The webinar was attended by 1,100 participants, the organisers said.

The speakers highlighted the various aspects of cybersecurity, including the importance of ‘cyber hygiene’ at the base root levels.

They also stressed the importance of designing and implementing security on all digital applications first as a mindset rather than as an afterthought.