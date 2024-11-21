U.S. court issues arrest warrant for Gautam Adani: report

Following the Gautam Adani’s indictment in the U.S. over an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme, a New York judge has issued a warrant for Mr . Adani’s arrest, media reports said.

Gautam Adani U.S. indictment LIVE updates: Adani dollar bonds tumble after 250 million bribery scheme

According to ABC News, quoting court records, the arrest warant will be given to foreign law enforcement authories.

Earlier, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with allegedly defrauding American investors and bribing officials. The SEC alleged that the bribery scheme was orchestrated to enable renewable energy companies Adani Green and Azure Power to capitalise on a multi-billion-dollar solar energy project awarded by the Indian government

More details are awaited.