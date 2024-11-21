 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gautam Adani charged with defrauding investors; hiding plan to bribe Indian officials, says U.S.

Gautam Adani indicted for securities fraud and “bribery” in solar energy project, impacting investors and officials

Updated - November 21, 2024 03:05 am IST - NEW YORK

AP
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File | Photo Credit: AP

A businessman who is one of the world’s richest people has been indicted in the U.S. on charges he duped investors in a massive solar energy project in his home country by concealing that it was facilitated by alleged bribery.

Gautam Adani (62) was charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday (November 20, 2024) with securities fraud and conspiring to commit securities and wire fraud.

He is accused of defrauding investors who poured several billion dollars into the project by failing to tell them about more than $250 million in bribes paid to Indian officials to secure lucrative solar energy supply contracts.

Several other people connected to Mr. Adani, his businesses and the project were also charged.

Gautam Adani is a power player in the world’s most populous nation. He built his fortune in the coal business coal in the 1990s. His Adani Group grew to involve many aspects of Indian life, from making defense equipment to building roads to selling cooking oil.

In recent years, Mr. Adani has made big moves into renewable energy.

Last year, a U.S.-based financial research firm accused Adani his company of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud.” The Adani Group called the claims “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations.”

The firm in question is known as a short-seller, a Wall Street term for traders that essentially bet on the prices of certain stocks to fall, and it had made such investments in relation to the Adani Group.

Published - November 21, 2024 03:01 am IST

Related Topics

World / India / USA / business (general) / corruption & bribery / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.