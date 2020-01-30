UrbanClap rebrands itself as Urban Company

Home services provider UrbanClap on Thursday announced rebranding itself as Urban Company, while adding that it aims to onboard about 10 lakh professionals on its platform by the end of 2025.
“The new umbrella brand captures our ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace with a global footprint and leadership across services categories like beauty and wellness and home repairs and maintenance,” Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal said.
He added that the company, which started operations in 2014, has over 25,000 professionals, which will be scaled up to 10 lakh by end of 2025.
Urban Company, which has operations in international markets such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore, isn’t looking to add more international locations for now, but plans to focus on Indian cities, Mr. Bhal said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.