UPS begins direct flight from India to Europe

Mumbai

08 November 2021 22:48 IST

UPS begins direct flight service to Europe

UPS said it has started a Boeing 747 flight connecting India directly to Europe and then providing connectivity to customers to North and Latin American markets five days a week. This doubles its previous capacity for small and medium-sized business customers looking to grow their revenue base. The service will connect Delhi to UPS’s largest international hub at Cologne, it said.

“India is an integral part of our international growth strategy. It’s why we opened a dedicated express terminal at the Delhi airport last year,” said Deepak Shrivastava, country manager, UPS Express India.

“The past months have been an inflection point for international supply chains. But we were ready. We’ve been in business for more than a century, far longer than any of our competitors. If there’s one thing we know how to do, it’s how to turn challenges into opportunities.”