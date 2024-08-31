GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UPI likely to grow further in several countries: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das said UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payment systems, and discussions are under way with several other nations

Published - August 31, 2024 11:17 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das. File

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said he is optimistic that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will grow further in several countries.

Mr. Das, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, said UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payment systems, and discussions are under way with several other nations.

“We expect this to grow further at the global level and internationalise in future,” he told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening (August 30, 2024).

Google Pay adding UPI Circle to help add secondary user in payment app

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), Mr. Das had said that notable progress in this direction has already been made with countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, Mauritius, Namibia, Peru, France and a few others for acceptance of RuPay cards and payments through the UPI network.

He said, “These endeavours underscore collaborative efforts for the adoption of India’s initiatives across the globe.”

