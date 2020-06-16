upGrad ties up with 2 varsities for online courses

MUMBAI

upGrad, an online education company funded by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, has announced tie ups with Jamia Hamdard University and O.P. Jindal Global University to provide undergraduate and post graduate online courses to students and working professionals.

This is the first time that the company has forayed into undergraduate education with the Jamia Hamdard University to offer online-offline blended BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) and BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) degrees to school pass-outs.

The subsequent Master’s for these programmes, MBA and MCA has also been introduced.

In partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), upGrad will offer two Master’s programmes — a 1-year LL.M. in Corporate & Financial Law and a 2-year MBA in Digital Finance and Banking.

Ronnie Screwvala, executive chairman and co-founder, upGrad said, ““Our degree portfolio will enable learners to continue with their academia, without having to think about the overall crisis that has taken a sharp toll on the offline education system,” he said.

To strengthen its foothold in the higher education market, upGrad has earmarked a budget of ₹150 crore for this new venture.