upGrad ties up with 2 varsities for online courses

upGrad, an online education company funded by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, has announced tie ups with Jamia Hamdard University and O.P. Jindal Global University to provide undergraduate and post graduate online courses to students and working professionals.
This is the first time that the company has forayed into undergraduate education with the Jamia Hamdard University to offer online-offline blended BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) and BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) degrees to school pass-outs.
The subsequent Master’s for these programmes, MBA and MCA has also been introduced.
In partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), upGrad will offer two Master’s programmes — a 1-year LL.M. in Corporate & Financial Law and a 2-year MBA in Digital Finance and Banking.
Ronnie Screwvala, executive chairman and co-founder, upGrad said, ““Our degree portfolio will enable learners to continue with their academia, without having to think about the overall crisis that has taken a sharp toll on the offline education system,” he said.
To strengthen its foothold in the higher education market, upGrad has earmarked a budget of ₹150 crore for this new venture.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath