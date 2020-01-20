upGrad sees pay hike of its online learners

upGrad, which provides online education and skill enhancement programmes for working professionals, has achieved success in placing its learners at 10 percentage point higher pay packages in leading companies, the Ronnie Screwvala-funded company said.

It said the average salary hike for an upGrad learner increased to 57% in 2019 from 47% a year back.

The company’s software development programme recorded the highest average at 66%, followed by data science at 58%, product management at 50% and digital marketing at 42%.

The graduated learners, who were previously working in profiles like Software Testing, Software Development, Traditional Marketing, Sales and Operations are now working with companies like HDFC Life, Facebook, IBM, Uber, Zomato, and Microsoft, it said.

“The placement assistance team helps learners with industry mentorship and career services. Programs at upGrad increase the chances of the learners to earn up to 30 times the investment they are making at formal education,” the company said.

upGrad Co-founder and Managing Director Mayank Kumar said, “In today’s dynamic economy, technology is the key focus and it is very important to adapt to lifelong learning in order to stay relevant and sought-after. Being a learner-centricity education company, it’s pertinent that we help our learners realize tangible outcomes at the end of the program.”

“Keeping this in mind, we started our in-house placement support team which provides holistic placement services like resume building, interview preparation support, salary negotiation tips and more,” he said.

So far more than 300 corporates have hired from upGrad and it plans to add 50 new companies every quarter.

“Within a year of setting up the team, the outcomes have been terrific — the top 20% of the transitioned learners graduated with an average hike of 177%, which is way above any industry benchmark,” he added.

The maximum hike witnessed at upGrad placement was 400% jump for Data Science/Machine Learning position with a salary of ₹72 lakh, the highest hike.

In Digital Marketing (DM) the highest salary is ₹68 lakh, up 125%, In Product Management (PM) programme, the highest salary is ₹45 lakh,a hike of 70%; while in Software Development (SD) programme, the highest salary is Rs 51 lakh, up 200%, the company said.