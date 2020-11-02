upGrad sees demand in digital marketing, artificial intelligence, machine learning courses

Online career education company upGrad has seen rising demand for courses in the areas of Digital Marketing, Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to name a few for mid-career professionals, the firm said.

“Today one cannot overemphasise the importance of skilling for mid-career professionals in an era where the half-life of knowledge is reducing more rapidly than ever,” the firm said.

“There is a massive upsurge in the traffic that we have been witnessing on our platform as individuals’ priorities are now being re-calibrated and they are now looking at engaging in meaningful learning, to prepare themselves for the future,” the firm said.

Though the first quarter saw a drastic dip in hiring, uptick was seen in quarters two onwards in the number of companies hiring and are on way to get the business back on track.

Stating that career transition to other jobs for learners has increased by 25% in the second quarter, which had previously contracted by 60% as compared to pre-Covid levels, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad said,”As per a learner study done in Q2, 79% of our learners have attained meaningful career benefits out of all who were looking for professional growth, job transitions, promotion and other career outcomes.”

“These career transitions bear testimony to our learning delivery system, which includes a team of over 700 industry experts (SME), over 150 student mentors and a robust support team at the backend,” he said.

He said this was the main reason behind the firm’s course completion rate for its paid programs, which stands at 80%.

By offering programmes across the areas of marketing, finance, operations, HR, law, strategy & leadership, analytics, Big Data, IoT, cyber security, AI & data science for early to seasoned professionals, upGrad has been enabling the workforce to acquire future-ready skillsets & climb up faster in their careers, it said.