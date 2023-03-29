HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upgrad raises ₹300 cr in rights issue led by co-founder Ronnie Screwvala

An Upgrad spokesperson claimed that the company continues to maintain its leadership of being the largest enterprise and workforce development company in Asia.

March 29, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, upGrad | file photo

Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, upGrad | file photo | Photo Credit: upGrad

Edtech firm Upgrad has raised ₹300 crore in a right issue led by co-founder and chairperson of the company Ronnie Screwvala, the start-up said on Wednesday.

Screwvala contributed ₹212 crore in the internal funding round. Existing investor Temasek contributed ₹81 crore and the rest of the amount was raised from other minority stakeholders in the company, UpGrad said in a statement.

UpGrad said that "an internal Rights Issue was completed for ₹300 crore".

An Upgrad spokesperson claimed that the company continues to maintain its leadership of being the largest enterprise and workforce development company in Asia.

"Completing 22,000 placements into jobs just this year is a testament to our model and the high level of interactive deep learning we offer our learners and working professionals around the world," the spokesperson said.

UpGrad operates out of 31 offices located in India, the U.S., the U.K., the Middle East, Singapore and Vietnam.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.