upGrad raises $185 mn; enters unicorn club

upGrad, a higher edtech firm, became the latest unicorn in the Indian market when it received a total of $185 million from Temasek and International Finance Corporation at a valuation of $1.2 billion on Monday.

“We are very focussed on our path to being in the top 3-5 companies globally in edtech and serving the 1 billion workforce across the age group of 18 to 60 years. We will announce further updates on M&As, and unlocking value as they unfold,'' said Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad, in a statement.