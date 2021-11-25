upGrad merges three subsidiaries into itself

Mumbai

25 November 2021 21:50 IST

upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., a higher EdTech company, has announced the merger of its subsidiaries, upGrad Campus (originally Impartus), upGrad Jeet (originally The GATE Academy), and upGrad KnowledgeHut (originally KnowledgeHut) into itself to become what it called a global integrated ‘LifeLongLearning’ company.

“The consolidation will create one parent company in India that will drive upGrad’s vision for an integrated strategy to expand and drive transnational learning through 2022,” the company said in a statement.

The merged entity would cover the entire gamut of Higher EdTech offerings catering to College Learners and Working Professionals.

Advertising

Advertising

Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder said, “The merger of all the India entities is to strengthen the corporate structure and consolidate our position as a truly integrated EdTech player and provide a strong foundation for our global strategy.”

“We want the upGrad brand to permeate the full range of our offerings and so the one merged entity makes sense. Our offices in APAC, EMEA and the U.S. will continue to operate as independent subsidiaries,” he added.