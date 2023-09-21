ADVERTISEMENT

Updater Services sets IPO price band at ₹280-₹300

September 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds raised through the fresh issue towards repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to ₹133 crore; further, it intends to utilise ₹80 crore towards pursuing unidentified inorganic initiatives while ₹115 crore has been earmarked towards funding working capital requirements and the balance towards general corporate purposes

The Hindu Bureau

The initial public offering (IPO) of Updater Services, an  integrated facilities management firm,  will open on September 25 to raise ₹400 crore via fresh issue of equity shares and include an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by selling shareholders. 

The issue will close on September 27. The price band has been fixed at ₹280 to ₹300 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds raised through the fresh issue towards repayment and /or prepayment of certain of its outstanding borrowings, amounting to ₹133 crore. 

Further, it intends to utilise ₹80 crore towards pursuing unidentified inorganic initiatives while ₹115 crore has been earmarked towards funding working capital requirements and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

