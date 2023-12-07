Update KYC by Dec. 18, PNB to customers 

December 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has advised customers, whose accounts became due for Know Your Customer updation as of September 30, to update the KYC before December 18 to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts.

Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations, the bank said in a release on Thursday.

The KYC compliance exercise is in adherence to RBI guidelines and customers are requested to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN, income proof, mobile number (if not already available) or any other KYC information to their base branch. It can be done through PNB One, Internet Banking Services, registered email/post or in-person visits to any branch by December 18, PNB said.