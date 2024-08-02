ADVERTISEMENT

Update KYC by August 12, PNB advises customers

Published - August 02, 2024 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has advised customers whose accounts are due for Know Your Customer (KYC) updation as of March 31, 2024, to complete the same by August 12.

Failure to update the KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations, PNB said in a release on Friday.

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB customers are requested to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information to their base branch. It can be done through PNB One App/internet banking services (IBS)/registered e-mail/post or by visiting in person any branch by August 12, the bank said.

