UPASI flags lower fund allocation for Tea Board

Coffee, rubber see higher allocation; funds for tea to be drastically lower

The United Planters Association of Southern India’s (UPASI) president M.P. Cherian has expressed concern over the ‘drastic decline’ in the allocation of funds to the Tea Board in the Budget.

Commodity boards for coffee and rubber will see higher budgetary allocation in 2022-2023, while the Tea Board will see lesser allocation compared to the current financial year. The Union Budget had proposed an allocation of ₹131.92 crore for the Tea Board in 2022-2023, down from ₹353.65 crore (revised allocation) for the current fiscal year.

The Coffee Board will see allocation of ₹226.21 crore from ₹188.41 crore this year, Rubber Board will get ₹268.76 crore compared to ₹263.95 crore this year. Spices Board will see an outlay of ₹115.50 crore, which is the same as 2021-2022.

The plantations were also expecting higher allocation for fertilizer subsidy in the budget as cost of fertilizers has doubled in the recent past. But, the allocation had been reduced, Mr. Cherian said.