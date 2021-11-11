UP42 unveils imagery from Airbus Pléiades Neo Satellites

UP42 has announced the immediate availability of very high-resolution optical imagery from the Airbus Pléiades Neo constellation on its geospatial marketplace and developer platform.

Pléiades Neo’s combination of 30 cm native spatial resolution, daily revisit, and faster tasking/data delivery will benefit end users in all sectors, most notably urban mapping, infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, insurance and agriculture, the firm said.

“In view of the Indian government’s recent efforts to establish a collaborative geospatial ecosystem, this plays a crucial role to help local organisations drive social, economic and environmental impact through the use of Earth Observation (EO) data and analytics,” said Sean Wiid, CEO, UP42 in a statement.

The UP42 platform provides the building blocks for geospatial companies to scale their products and businesses faster, further and cost effectively.

For the many UP42 customers who access data and algorithms through the platform API, Pléiades Neo tasking will be available immediately, it added.