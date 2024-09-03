GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unox India opens fifth lounge, eyes 35% growth in CY24

Published - September 03, 2024 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Italian commercial ovens maker Unox opened the fifth lounge in India, the first in Chennai.

Italian commercial oven maker Unox is eyeing a 50% jump in sales revenue from India operations during CY24, said a top executive.

“We posted sales of over ₹7,000 crore in 2023 and this year, we expect to touch ₹10,000 crore. We are on track to achieve it,” Unox MEA Director of Customer Experience Matt Roberts said during an interaction.

Mr. Roberts was in the city to open the fifth lounge of Unox in India after Goa, Mumbai, Guwahati and Bengaluru. Unox plans to set up two more lounges in the next four months in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

“It is purely a B2B offering. Our high-performance commercial ovens caters to the needs of food service, retail, pastry and bakery sectors. In Chennai we launched this lounge in collaboration with our channel partner Savvy Kitchen,” he said.

According to him, the lounge will provide an opportunity for chefs and culinary professionals to experience Unox equipment first hand before making a purchase.

“This helps them make informed decisions, ensuring they select equipment that not only meets their needs but also enhances efficiency in their professional kitchen operations,” he said.

