Uno Minda unveils a new range of automotive cabin filters

Published - June 20, 2024 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

These new cabin air filters are designed to provide superior protection, thereby contributing to a more pleasant driving experience, says Uno Minda.

Uno Minda Ltd. has introduced a new range of automotive cabin filters in the Indian aftermarket to improve air quality inside car cabins.

The latest offerings from Uno Minda are specifically engineered to prevent dangerous airborne particles, dust, pollutants, allergens, and unpleasant odor, from entering car interiors through the AC system, the company said.

The product is priced at ₹639 and comes with a one-year warranty. It is now available through online and offline retail stores, including UnoMinda Kart, Amazon, and Flipkart, the Tier-1 supplier of automotive solutions to OEM said in a statement.

“Our new range of superior-quality cabin air filters is made using advanced filter media technology which enables the user to ‘Drive with cleaner air’. This not only ensures clean breathable air but also enhances the effective use of the car’s air conditioner,” said Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain.

