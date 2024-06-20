GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uno Minda unveils a new range of automotive cabin filters

Published - June 20, 2024 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
These new cabin air filters are designed to provide superior protection, thereby contributing to a more pleasant driving experience, says Uno Minda.

These new cabin air filters are designed to provide superior protection, thereby contributing to a more pleasant driving experience, says Uno Minda.

Uno Minda Ltd. has introduced a new range of automotive cabin filters in the Indian aftermarket to improve air quality inside car cabins.

The latest offerings from Uno Minda are specifically engineered to prevent dangerous airborne particles, dust, pollutants, allergens, and unpleasant odor, from entering car interiors through the AC system, the company said.

The product is priced at ₹639 and comes with a one-year warranty. It is now available through online and offline retail stores, including UnoMinda Kart, Amazon, and Flipkart, the Tier-1 supplier of automotive solutions to OEM said in a statement.

“Our new range of superior-quality cabin air filters is made using advanced filter media technology which enables the user to ‘Drive with cleaner air’. This not only ensures clean breathable air but also enhances the effective use of the car’s air conditioner,” said Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.