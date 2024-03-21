March 21, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

UNIVO Education, an online higher education company which is enabling universities to offer online degrees to learners, is planning to have additions to the list of international collaborations through its strategic partner AVENU Learning, with institutions like the University of San Diego, Saint Leo University, and Southern New Hampshire University in the United States and Victoria University from Australia, CEO Siddharth Banerjee said in a statement.

Additionally, the company plans to enable many more strategic partnerships with Universities and industry partners like HCL Tech and TCSion to offer industry-aligned curriculum with hands-on training to ensure job-ready graduates, he added.

Currently, UNIVO has partnerships with Amity University Online, Birla Institute of Management and Technology, and the Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education in India among others. It also has plans for a “significant” workforce expansion, the CEO said.

“This mission aligns strongly with the larger nation building imperative to increase India’s GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) from 27% currently to 50% by 2035,” Mr. Banerjee said.

In FY24, the company reached a revenue of ₹150 crore and saw learner count tripling year-over-year, reaching a total enrolment of over 90,000 students till date. The company’s workforce has also increased to over 1,200 employees to support the growth.

Last year, UNIVO inaugurated its second office in Bengaluru to ramp up technology and sales operations.

In 2022, the company secured a Series A investment of $76 million and entered into a long-term partnership through a strategic and financial investment by U.S.-based AVENU Learning, one of the largest online higher education institutions.

“The strategic partnership with AVENU is aimed at helping UNIVO in expanding university relationships and introducing international degrees for Indian learners,” the CEO said.