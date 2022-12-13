Universal Sompo General Insurance partners with Zopper

December 13, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Universal Sompo General Insurance said it has partnered with Zopper, an insurance infrastructure API platform, to roll out a special integrated offering for customers. Through this partnership, customers will have access to buy insurance seamlessly along with an option to purchase a protection plan. The tie-up aims to cover 1 million assets by offering users with personalised insurance solutions, as well as a hassle-free customer experience from policy generation to claims management, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, IOB, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corp, and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

 “Customers can now avail tailored protection packages that are specially curated for their lifestyle security. We attempt to provide tailor-made and affordable insurance covers to our customers and are confident that this partnership will deliver great value to them,” said Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US