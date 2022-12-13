Universal Sompo General Insurance partners with Zopper

  1. EPaper
December 13, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Universal Sompo General Insurance said it has partnered with Zopper, an insurance infrastructure API platform, to roll out a special integrated offering for customers. Through this partnership, customers will have access to buy insurance seamlessly along with an option to purchase a protection plan. The tie-up aims to cover 1 million assets by offering users with personalised insurance solutions, as well as a hassle-free customer experience from policy generation to claims management, the company said in a statement.

Universal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, IOB, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corp, and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

 “Customers can now avail tailored protection packages that are specially curated for their lifestyle security. We attempt to provide tailor-made and affordable insurance covers to our customers and are confident that this partnership will deliver great value to them,” said Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance.

