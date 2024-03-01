Universal Sompo extends PMJAY coverage to over 2 lakh beneficiaries

March 01, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Universal Sompo General Insurance said it had successfully implemented the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme in the Union Territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu by covering over 2 lakh citizens and their families through comprehensive healthcare coverage.

“PMJAY, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme, provides financial protection to over 50 crore people, constituting nearly 40% of India’s population,” Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said in a statement.

“By encompassing a wide array of procedures and treatments, PMJAY has significantly alleviated the financial burden on millions, preventing them from succumbing to debt due to medical bills,” he said.

He said the company took proactive role in publicising the scheme through various mediums, aiming to boost enrolment. The company adopted an aggressive approach to enhance insurance penetration, especially in areas with low coverage, ensuring a broader reach for healthcare benefits, he added.

Started by the Government of India in 2018, PMJAY is a public healthcare programmes. This initiative addresses the rising hospitalisation costs for common ailments treatment and offers an annual insurance cover of up to ₹ 5 lakh per family for low-income individuals.

Under the PMJAY scheme in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 1,109 packages and 1,949 procedures are provided across 27 specialties.