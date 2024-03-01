GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Universal Sompo extends PMJAY coverage to over 2 lakh beneficiaries

March 01, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Universal Sompo General Insurance said it had successfully implemented the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme in the Union Territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu by covering over 2 lakh citizens and their families through comprehensive healthcare coverage.

“PMJAY, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme, provides financial protection to over 50 crore people, constituting nearly 40% of India’s population,” Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said in a statement.

“By encompassing a wide array of procedures and treatments, PMJAY has significantly alleviated the financial burden on millions, preventing them from succumbing to debt due to medical bills,” he said.

He said the company took proactive role in publicising the scheme through various mediums, aiming to boost enrolment. The company adopted an aggressive approach to enhance insurance penetration, especially in areas with low coverage, ensuring a broader reach for healthcare benefits, he added.

Started by the Government of India in 2018, PMJAY is a public healthcare programmes. This initiative addresses the rising hospitalisation costs for common ailments treatment and offers an annual insurance cover of up to ₹ 5 lakh per family for low-income individuals.

Under the PMJAY scheme in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 1,109 packages and 1,949 procedures are provided across 27 specialties.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.