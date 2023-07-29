United Breweries Q1 net profit dips 16% to ₹136.34 cr,

July 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd. has reported a 16.09% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹136.34 crore for the first quarter ended June, as volumes were impacted by supply challenges, lower inter-state sales and persisting inflation.

The company, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, had posted a net profit of ₹162.50 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday.

UBL's revenue from operations was almost flat to ₹5,243.01 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at ₹5,196.08 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Q1 volumes impacted by RTM (root to market) changes, supply challenges & lower inter-state sales," said an earning presentation from UBL.

It had a volume decline of 12% in the June quarter driven by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. In the premium segment, the volume decline was 21%.

"Gross Profit predominantly impacted by volume decline & COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) inflation with GP margin 369bps down," it said.

Besides, it has price increases in key markets including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

UBL's total expenses were at ₹5,072.96 crore, up 1.69% in the first quarter of FY 2023-24, as against ₹4,988.37 crore a year ago.

Its total income in the June quarter was at ₹5,253.43 crore.

"Capex during the quarter was ₹45 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives," said UBL's earning statement.

Over the outlook, UBL said inflationary pressure on the cost base is expected to soften in the near-term but volatility will remain.

"We continue to focus on revenue management and cost initiatives, to drive margin accretion," it said.

It is building further category growth while driving the share of premium in its portfolio remains a key focus "We remain optimistic on the long-term growth potential of the industry, driven by increasing disposable income, favourable demographics and premiumisation," said UBL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.