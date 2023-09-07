ADVERTISEMENT

United Breweries appoints Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO

September 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

United Breweries Ltd. (UBL), a part of the Heineken Company, has appointed Vivek Gupta as Managing Director and CEO with effect from September 25.

Along with the UBL leadership team, Mr. Gupta would be responsible for driving sustainable growth for the company. He will lead the premiumisation of UBL’s portfolio, including strengthening the iconicity of Kingfisher, UBL said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Gupta will be joining UBL from Udaan.com. He had spent more than two decades in leadership and commercial roles at P&G, working across various categories, from everyday consumption to premium categories. His last position with P&G was as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand.

