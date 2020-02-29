Unions defer 3-day bank strike call

Mumbai

29 February 2020 22:10 IST

Bank staff unions have called off their proposed three-day strike following an interaction with the Indian Banks’ Association over a pay hike.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which had called for a three-day strike from March 11, said in a statement on Saturday that the proposed strike had been deferred due to a ‘positive development’ in Saturday’s meeting with the IBA. “The IBA has agreed to discuss all other issues through further discussion,” UFBU said. “Further negotiations will continue... and it would be our endeavour to reach a full fledged settlement at the earliest.”

“Our demand of five working days a week will be taken forward by further discussion,” it added.

