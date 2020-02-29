Business

Unions defer 3-day bank strike call

Bank staff unions have called off their proposed three-day strike following an interaction with the Indian Banks’ Association over a pay hike.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which had called for a three-day strike from March 11, said in a statement on Saturday that the proposed strike had been deferred due to a ‘positive development’ in Saturday’s meeting with the IBA. “The IBA has agreed to discuss all other issues through further discussion,” UFBU said. “Further negotiations will continue... and it would be our endeavour to reach a full fledged settlement at the earliest.”

“Our demand of five working days a week will be taken forward by further discussion,” it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 10:11:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/unions-defer-3-day-bank-strike-call/article30952557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY