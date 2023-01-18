Union Budget should have provision to increase formal jobs: ISF

January 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government should introduce schemes similar to the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) and PMRPY (Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana) for sectors like agriculture, construction and other industries, where a large number of informal workforce is deployed, to increase the rate of formal jobs in the country, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) has recommended.. Also, the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, which currently employs a workforce of nearly 120 million, is out of the ambit of social security and the government should do something to offer them social security, the ISF, an industry apex body, said.

ISF also said it was looking forward to seeing the early implementation of new labour codes and was expecting more clarity on it in the forthcoming Budget. It also urged the government to extend social security benefits for millions of gig and domestic workers. “The government has to bring millions of gig workers and a large section of underprivileged domestic workers employed at households into the social security ambit,” the ISF recommended. Any social security paid by a household owner towards domestic worker to be given benefit towards income tax, it further said.