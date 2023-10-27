ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank Q2 PAT soars 90% to ₹3,511 crore

October 27, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Bank of India reported second quarter net profit surged 90% to ₹3,511 crore compared with ₹1,848 crore in the year earlier period. 

The bank’s interest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 grew 24.92% to ₹24,587 crore from ₹19,682 crore a year earlier.

Total provisions declined 21.57% to ₹3,709 crore from ₹4,729 crore a year ago. 

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) during the quarter was reduced by 207 basis points year on year to 6.38% and net NPA was reduced by 134 basis points, the lender said in a filing.

