Union Bank posts ₹1,194 crore loss in Q2

State-run lender Union Bank of India posted ₹1,194 crore loss in the second quarter of the current financial year due to higher provisioning for divergence in non-performing assets. The bank posted ₹139 crore profit during the same period of the previous year.

“We had to make ₹1,587 crore provision for the divergence, which is the main reason for the loss,” Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank, said. Divergence occurs when Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inspection classifies loans that are ought to be classified as NPA which the bank did not classify during finalising the results of a particular quarter. The total provision for non-performing assets during the quarter was ₹3,328 crore as compared to ₹1,710 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

Total slippages to non-performing assets were ₹4,219 crore during the quarter, of which ₹2,080 crore slipped from corporate loan book. Eight corporate accounts accounted for ₹1,700 crore slippages, Mr. Rai said. Mr. Rai said the bank would return to profitability in the Oct.-Dec. quarter. Operating profit of July-September 2019 increased by 22.3% to ₹2,240 crore aided by a 16.5% increase in net interest income to ₹2,906 crore.