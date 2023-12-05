HamberMenu
Union Bank of India ropes in Accenture to build data lake platform

The programme would boost the bank’s operational efficiency and enhance its ability to offer customer-centric banking services and manage risk, says the bank

December 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union Bank of India has collaborated with Accenture to design and develop a scalable and secure enterprise data lake platform with advanced analytics and reporting capabilities.

This programme would boost the bank’s operational efficiency and enhance its ability to offer customer-centric banking services and manage risk, said a bank communique on Tuesday.

Using predictive analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, this platform would leverage structured and unstructured data from within the bank as well as from external sources to generate business-relevant insights, it further said.

In addition, the platform would enable the bank to develop robust data visualisation and reporting capabilities including interactive dashboards and reports for business, operational and regulatory purposes. Employees would also get access to business intelligence that can enhance customer service and operational agility across the bank’s branches, contact centres and digital channels, as per the statement.

A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India said, “Leveraging advanced analytics and AI, we see potential to unlock tremendous value from data - to form meaningful customer relationships, enhance employee productivity and achieve profitable growth.’‘

