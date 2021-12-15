BusinessMumbai 15 December 2021 21:13 IST
Union Bank honoured for digital payment
Updated: 15 December 2021 21:13 IST
The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has felicitated Union Bank of India for achieving highest percentage of digital payments transactions under the category of large and medium banks at the “Digital Payments Utsav,” the bank said in a statement.
It said it was “honoured for its outstanding performance in promoting digital payments.”
