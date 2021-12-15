Business

Union Bank honoured for digital payment

Special Correspondent Mumbai 15 December 2021 21:13 IST
Updated: 15 December 2021 21:13 IST

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has felicitated Union Bank of India for achieving highest percentage of digital payments transactions under the category of large and medium banks at the “Digital Payments Utsav,” the bank said in a statement.

It said it was “honoured for its outstanding performance in promoting digital payments.”

