Unifi Capital rolls out two new funds via subsidiary

Published - June 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unifi Capital announced the launch of two new fund offerings through its subsidiary ‘Unifi Investment Management LLP (UIML)’ in GIFT City, IFSC in Gujarat.

The primary offering is the Rangoli India Fund, an Inbound Cat III AIF registered with SEBI as a Category 1 FPI. It invests in Indian companies that are beneficiaries of growing middle-class and household income, formalisation of the informal sector, and emerging national core competencies, said the leading Portfolio Management firm in a statement..

The second fund is the G20 Portfolio, an Outbound PMS, which is currently in the works. Bringing Globally 20 leading listed businesses to Indian HNI investors will enable them to diversify their assets internationally and optimise their portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns. “The establishment of Unifi IM is a strategic expansion of our international capabilities and prepares us for India’s growing integration with the global investment markets,” said Unifi Capital Founder and CIO Sarath Reddy.

