GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unifi Capital rolls out two new funds via subsidiary

Updated - June 15, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unifi Capital announced the launch of two new fund offerings through its subsidiary ‘Unifi Investment Management LLP (UIML)’ in GIFT City, IFSC in Gujarat.

The primary offering is the Rangoli India Fund, an Inbound Cat III AIF registered with SEBI as a Category 1 FPI. It invests in Indian companies that are beneficiaries of growing middle-class and household income, formalisation of the informal sector, and emerging national core competencies, said the leading Portfolio Management firm in a statement..

The second fund is the G20 Portfolio, an Outbound PMS, which is currently in the works. Bringing Globally 20 leading listed businesses to Indian HNI investors will enable them to diversify their assets internationally and optimise their portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns. “The establishment of Unifi IM is a strategic expansion of our international capabilities and prepares us for India’s growing integration with the global investment markets,” said Unifi Capital Founder and CIO Sarath Reddy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.