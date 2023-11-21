ADVERTISEMENT

Unifi Capital gets SEBI nod to start mutual fund business

November 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based Unifi Capital said it had received SEBI’s in-principle nod to commence mutual fund business. “Our mutual fund will enable us to go deeper and wider, bringing our investment products to the full spectrum of investors for the very first time,” founder Sarath Reddy said in a statement.

“Within the regulatory framework, we have more than enough space to offer differentiated investment strategies that mutual fund investors are yet to be served,” he said. Established in 2001 as a registered portfolio manager, Unifi Capital is an employee owned and managed firm. Currently, it manages more than ₹20,000 crore on behalf of about 10,000 Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Fund clients across 22 States in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US