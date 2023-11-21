Unifi Capital gets SEBI nod to start mutual fund business

November 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based Unifi Capital said it had received SEBI’s in-principle nod to commence mutual fund business. “Our mutual fund will enable us to go deeper and wider, bringing our investment products to the full spectrum of investors for the very first time,” founder Sarath Reddy said in a statement.

“Within the regulatory framework, we have more than enough space to offer differentiated investment strategies that mutual fund investors are yet to be served,” he said. Established in 2001 as a registered portfolio manager, Unifi Capital is an employee owned and managed firm. Currently, it manages more than ₹20,000 crore on behalf of about 10,000 Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Fund clients across 22 States in India.