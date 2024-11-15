 />
Unifi Asset Management set to begin mutual fund operations

Published - November 15, 2024 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Unifi Mutual Fund CEO George Alexander says that their vision is to provide an asset management service, not a product.

Unifi Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. announced that it has received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to commence its mutual fund operations.

“After 23 years as a portfolio manager, it’s a very logical moment in our institutional journey to establish a mutual fund that will complement our time-tested services,” said Unifi Capital Founder Sarath Reddy in a statement.

“Through our mutual fund offering, we will play to our well-established strengths in deep bottom-up research to cater to the diverse needs and risk profiles of investors. Our vision is to provide an asset management service, not a product.” said Unifi Mutual Fund CEO George Alexander.

Unifi was established in 2001 as a registered portfolio manager. The assets under management as of October 2024 is about ₹27,000 crore in equity and debt via its Portfolio Management Service and Alternative Investment Funds platforms in India and abroad.

