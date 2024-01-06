GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unicommerce eSolutions files DHRP with SEBI for IPO

January 06, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd., an e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the transaction processing layer, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for coming out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

As per the DRHP the company has a consistent track record of profitability and growth, with revenue growth of 52.56% and 47.55% over the previous fiscal years in FY 23 & FY 22, respectively. For the period ended September 2023, the company achieved an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of ₹103.74 crore.

The offer comprises of an offer for sale aggregating up to 2,98,40,486 equity shares by the “Selling Shareholders” with face value of ₹1 each equity share. 

The company’s suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers.

