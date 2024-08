Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd., which is into providing IT solutions for e-commerce has announced an offer for sale (OFS) which will open August 6 and close on August 8. The company has priced its offer at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share of face value of ₹ 1 each. At the upper band the Initial Public Offer (IPO) will fetch Rs 276 crore. Bids can be made for a minimum of 138 equity shares and in multiples of 138 Shares thereafter.

